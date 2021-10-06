Menu
Dr. Walter B. WARD
John F. Kennedy High School
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue
Blasdell, NY
Ward - Dr. Walter B.
Of Fort Lauderdale, FL, formerly of South Buffalo, NY, a retired teacher and prominent businessman, passed away at his home in Florida on October 1, 2021. Dr. Ward was a History Teacher and Administrator in the Cheektowaga/Sloan School District at John F. Kennedy High School for 34 years. During his tenure he served as an officer in the New York State Teachers Union and President for many years. Dr. Ward is survived by his partner in life and business, John C. Little, life partner, Cesar M. Angel, and cherished friend, business partner, and associate for over 40 years, Jimmy Hull; loving son of the late Raymond R., Sr., and Mary Elizabeth (nee Stuckey) Ward; dearest brother of James (Carol) Ward, and the late Raymond R. Ward, Jr., Phyllis (Charles) Whitt, Grace (Peter) Lotocki, and Brian Ward; survived by his faithful four-legged companions Lucky and Brandy; cherished friends of Michael Tillem, Sidney Goldenberg, and Ed Corbett of the Egg and You breakfast club; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Dr. Ward was also a member of the Hunters and Scandals Country Dance Clubs. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dr. Ward's name to the Trustbridge Hospice of West Palm Beach, FL, The Down Syndrome Parents Group of WNY, or your local American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Dr. Ward was an owner of Ward Insurance Company, Louies Soda Bar, Mean Alice's, City Lights, The Jam Club, Cafe Rumors, Heidies Tuxedos, Absolute Elegance Limousine Service, Cathode Ray, Club Heat, and Funky Monkey Nite Club. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday morning at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Blasdell Funeral Home
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Oct
9
Service
11:00a.m.
Blasdell Funeral Home
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
A donation has been made to the ASPCA in your memory
Lisa B, Shauna K, Heather M JFK `97
School
October 24, 2021
"Family of Walter Ward" 'Our deepest sympathy prayers are with you all at this difficult time~ Wally (along with John L.) was a great 'South Buffalo neighbor for many years~ Now resting~ god bless~ Love, Debbie ~Nunzio ~xo~
Debbie Nunzio Esposito~ (Neighbors)
Friend
October 6, 2021
