WAWRZYNEK - Walter L.
December 31, 2021, passed peacefully after a brief illness. A lifelong resident of WNY, he was a graduate of N.C.C.C. and Cardinal O'Hara High School. Walter was a disabled, retired NYSDOC officer. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and the WNY Assn. of Retired Law Enforcement Personnel. Walter loved spending quality time with his family, friends, and pet Corgi's. He enjoyed collecting patches, working in his garage/backyard, relaxing by his koi pond, and being the family grill master. Beloved husband of Cheryl A. Wawrzynek; dearest father of Travis Wawrzynek; loving son of Walter A. Wawrzynek (late Joanne); devoted brother of Joseph A. Wawrzynek (Diane); proud uncle of Jeffrey and Lisa Wawrzynek. Friends and family may call at FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver Street at the corner of Ward Road, in North Tonawanda, on Saturday, January 8th, from 3 PM-7 PM. A Funeral Service will begin at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue of Lockport. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.