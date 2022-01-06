Menu
Walter L. WAWRZYNEK
FUNERAL HOME
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY
WAWRZYNEK - Walter L.
December 31, 2021, passed peacefully after a brief illness. A lifelong resident of WNY, he was a graduate of N.C.C.C. and Cardinal O'Hara High School. Walter was a disabled, retired NYSDOC officer. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and the WNY Assn. of Retired Law Enforcement Personnel. Walter loved spending quality time with his family, friends, and pet Corgi's. He enjoyed collecting patches, working in his garage/backyard, relaxing by his koi pond, and being the family grill master. Beloved husband of Cheryl A. Wawrzynek; dearest father of Travis Wawrzynek; loving son of Walter A. Wawrzynek (late Joanne); devoted brother of Joseph A. Wawrzynek (Diane); proud uncle of Jeffrey and Lisa Wawrzynek. Friends and family may call at FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver Street at the corner of Ward Road, in North Tonawanda, on Saturday, January 8th, from 3 PM-7 PM. A Funeral Service will begin at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue of Lockport. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Jan
8
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am very saddened at the loss of my friend Walt, known as "Wally" to those of us who attended Cardinal O'Hara HS with him. You were a great friend and I will miss you.
Michael P. Weeman
February 4, 2022
I met Walt on Facebook thru a corrections group. I have him all my patches when I retired and he really enjoyed that. I talked to him today n the phone several times over the years. A really genuine and pure soul. I will miss talking to him and sharing our stories and life experiences. God speed sir.
Joe Roberts
Friend
January 6, 2022
My deepest sympathy and condolences for the loss of Walt. He was always there to offer kind words and caring support for me and my family. I will forever miss his Good Morning posts. And the talks we had. His love for his family, and his adoration for his pond fish was uplifting and admirable. Prayers up for his beloved family and friends.
Dale Bates
January 6, 2022
Walter darling you have been a loyal dear friend we have gone thru tough and fun tmes together will miss our daily chats janne
Janne Fowler
January 6, 2022
