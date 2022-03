WNUK - Walter J., Jr. "Buzzy"Of Tonawanda, NY, December 9, 2021.Beloved husband of Suzanne (Zimmerman) Wnuk; dear stepfather of Phillip (Jen), Jason (Amy) and Janet Cherry; also survived by eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews; brother of the late William (Barbara) Wnuk and the late Michael (Cheryl) Gallagher; best friend of David Able. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Thursday at 7 PM at Faith United Presbyterian Church, 3150 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. If desired, memorials may be made to Faith United Presbyterian Church Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com