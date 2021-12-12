Menu
Walter J. "Buzzy" WNUK Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
WNUK - Walter J., Jr. "Buzzy"
Of Tonawanda, NY, December 9, 2021.
Beloved husband of Suzanne (Zimmerman) Wnuk; dear stepfather of Phillip (Jen), Jason (Amy) and Janet Cherry; also survived by eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews; brother of the late William (Barbara) Wnuk and the late Michael (Cheryl) Gallagher; best friend of David Able. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Thursday at 7 PM at Faith United Presbyterian Church, 3150 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. If desired, memorials may be made to Faith United Presbyterian Church Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Faith United Presbyterian Church
3150 Elmwood Ave, Kenmore, NY
