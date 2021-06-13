Menu
Waltraud Emma "Trudy" GMEINDER
GMEINDER - Waltraud Emma "Trudy"(nee Kuhn)
January 13, 2021. Beloved wife of Lothar Gmeinder; devoted mother of Corinna (Michael) Scozzaro; loving grandmother of Olivia (Russ) Gray, Elliot Scozzaro, Michaela Scozzaro and Gillian Scozzaro; great-grandmother of Piper and Louis Gray. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., on Friday, June 18th from 11 AM to 12 Noon. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Trudy's memory to the SPCA. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
11:00a.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Jun
18
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
