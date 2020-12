CORNELL - Wanda (nee Fittry)

December 3, 2020 of Hamburg, NY at the age of 80 Years. Beloved wife of the late Lester B. Cornell; loving mother of Paul (Cathy) and Dennis Darling; grandmother of many grand, great -grand and great-great-grandchildren; sister of Bonnie (Jack) Michaud, Gary (Karen) Fittry, Belinda Fittry, Brian Fittry and Lisa (Dr. Joseph) Wandass. No prior visitation. Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.