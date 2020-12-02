WOJCIECHOWSKI - Wanda J. (nee Sadowska)

November 30, 2020, age 85 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of 62 years to Leonard "Leo" Wojciechowski; dearest mother of Leslie (late Matthew) Kwiatkowski, Leah (Alfred) Grau and Lawrence Wojciechowski; loving grandmother of Matthew (Tiffany) and Nicholas Kwiatkowski, Devin and Kelly Grau and Lily Wojciechowski; great-grandmother of Ella and Rosalie Kwiatkowski; godmother of Isabelle Cyra. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, December 4th from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.), where funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:30 AM and from Queen of Martyrs Church at 11 AM.







Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.