Rita, I for one am going to miss Warren terribly. We've talked for over 16 years on a nightly basis on the radio and had a special bond in being Dachshund owners. We would always joke about how entertaining and unique their personalities are. I know he missed his pups terribly and I know for sure they are all back together again upstairs. All of us on the radio miss him and feel like we've all lost a member of our family.

Bill Morea Friend June 19, 2021