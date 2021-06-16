Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Warren W. HERDIC Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
HERDIC - Warren W. Sr.
Passed away June 13, 2021. Beloved husband of Rita (Ballo); dear father of Tina (John) Lang, James Herdic and Warren (Nancy) Herdic Jr.; loving grandfather of Jack, Brayden, Matthew, Ellie, and Grace; son of the late Warren and Catherine (Wartinger) Herdic. Friends may call Thursday from 6-8 PM and Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 9 AM at Queen of Heaven Church 4220 Seneca St. West Seneca, NY 14224. Please assemble at church. Donations may be made to Roswell Park in Warren's memory. Mr. Herdic was a Ham Radio operator and a member of the Rushford Lake Conservation Club. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
18
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
18
Calling hours
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
19
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
Queen of Heaven Church
4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
I would like to offer my deepest sympathies and condolences to the family. Warren was a very dear friend and one of the best guys I know on ham radio . We spent many nights for years talking and laughing about everything, I will miss him terribly. Until we meet again Buffalo Tiger.
Mark Veney - W4MEV
Friend
June 22, 2021
Will be deeply missed Warren budy. I sure loved our time on the radio talking you.
Stephen Clark / N2ytd
Friend
June 22, 2021
You will be deeply miss Warren. I sure loved our times on the radio.
Stephen B Clark N2YTD
June 22, 2021
You will be missed Warren you beautiful person. My condolences to Rita. Chad K8YK
Chad Day
Friend
June 20, 2021
he will be missed
lance n4qic
June 20, 2021
Warren, thank you for your kindness and support when I needed it, all those years ago. My deepest and sincere condolences go out to Rita (thank you as well) and the rest of the family. You will be in my heart.
Tom Rieman
June 20, 2021
Warren will definitely be missed. He was one of a kind.I met Warren many years ago on ham radio and .we had many nights of fun and laughter on the radio. 3933 will not be the same without him. Someday we will meet again. Larry Kirby (Dog)
Larry Kirby
Friend
June 19, 2021
Tina so sorry to see your dad has passed. Hugs to your family!!
Joy Burdzy
June 19, 2021
Rita, I for one am going to miss Warren terribly. We've talked for over 16 years on a nightly basis on the radio and had a special bond in being Dachshund owners. We would always joke about how entertaining and unique their personalities are. I know he missed his pups terribly and I know for sure they are all back together again upstairs. All of us on the radio miss him and feel like we've all lost a member of our family.
Bill Morea
Friend
June 19, 2021
We love you and will miss you Brother Warren. Thanks for being great man and example to us all. 73 de N4KMG
Wes Wingo
June 17, 2021
We love you brother Warren, you brothers on the Black Sheep lounge 3.933 will miss you. Pop a soda for me up there. 73 BuzRadio
John Buzhardt
June 17, 2021
My deepest condolences to Mrs. Herdic, Tina, Jim, Warren and their families. May Mr. Herdic rest in peace in the arms of God. I know his parents welcomed him to Heaven. Sending hugs and prayers for comfort, peace and strength.
Stefanie Flores
Other
June 17, 2021
We lov u brother warren.from the black sheep 3933 from jimmy jet
James Shaffer
June 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss ShineMan
Kitty
Family
June 16, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to you Rita, and Tina, Jim and Warren
Barb and Kev Lillis
Friend
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results