HERDIC - Warren W. Sr.
Passed away June 13, 2021. Beloved husband of Rita (Ballo); dear father of Tina (John) Lang, James Herdic and Warren (Nancy) Herdic Jr.; loving grandfather of Jack, Brayden, Matthew, Ellie, and Grace; son of the late Warren and Catherine (Wartinger) Herdic. Friends may call Thursday from 6-8 PM and Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 9 AM at Queen of Heaven Church 4220 Seneca St. West Seneca, NY 14224. Please assemble at church. Donations may be made to Roswell Park in Warren's memory. Mr. Herdic was a Ham Radio operator and a member of the Rushford Lake Conservation Club. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.