SCHUTEKER - Reverend Warren E. Founder of Mentalia Sanctuary Church of God Realization, Buffalo. Age 78, November 17, 2021. Son of the late Catherine (nee Streit) and Edgar Schuteker; brother of Dianne (late Stanley) Lysiak, Paul (Janet) Schuteker, and predeceased by Loretta (Robert) Welty. Many dear friends will miss him. Interment in Clarence Fillmore Cemetery.
I only knew Warren through his Mom, Catherine, at P.S. School 68. She was so proud of Warren and enjoyed and loved him very much. They are together again, and having a great time!
Peter Talty
December 20, 2021
Warren was one of the most amazing people I will ever know. He was a good friend, a great listener and told tales of his travels that could entertain you for hours. While his body gave out, his spirit will continue to shine.