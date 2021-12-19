Menu
Reverend Warren E. SCHUTEKER
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY
SCHUTEKER - Reverend Warren E.
Founder of Mentalia Sanctuary Church of God Realization, Buffalo. Age 78, November 17, 2021. Son of the late Catherine (nee Streit) and Edgar Schuteker; brother of Dianne (late Stanley) Lysiak, Paul (Janet) Schuteker, and predeceased by Loretta (Robert) Welty. Many dear friends will miss him. Interment in Clarence Fillmore Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I only knew Warren through his Mom, Catherine, at P.S. School 68. She was so proud of Warren and enjoyed and loved him very much. They are together again, and having a great time!
Peter Talty
December 20, 2021
Warren was one of the most amazing people I will ever know. He was a good friend, a great listener and told tales of his travels that could entertain you for hours. While his body gave out, his spirit will continue to shine.
Nancy Weil
Friend
December 19, 2021
