Warren SPANN
SPANN - Warren
Of Alden, died on December 17, 2021. In addition to his parents, Warren is predeceased by his sister Carla (Ed) Krupa and brother David Spann. He is survived by his brother Michael (Cynthia) Spann, and several nieces and nephews. Warren served in the Air Force. He enjoyed classic cars, NASCAR and was a big Buffalo Bills and Sabres fan. No prior visitation. Services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.


I still have my puppy dog stuffed animal that you gave me when I was little. I never went anywhere, when I was little,!with out it. I am so sorry that I didn´t get to say goodbye. I do think In your own way though, you did. I love you uncle Warren, and please tell my mom hello
Jill Greco
January 2, 2022
