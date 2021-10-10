ALDRIDGE - Warrine
(nee Dukes)
October 9, 2021, age 95, beloved wife of the late James D. Aldridge; mother of Janerio D. (Joanne Massucci, MD) Aldridge MD and Felecity (Conrad) Phillips; grandmother of Felisha (Gregory Jones) Phillips RN, Constance (Philip) Lindsay, Alyssa Aldridge and Ashley Aldridge; great-grandmother of Christina and Penelope Lindsay; sister of Anlo Brown; predeceased by five siblings; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 18, from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near West Ferry), where services will follow at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2021.