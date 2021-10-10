Menu
Warrine ALDRIDGE
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
ALDRIDGE - Warrine
(nee Dukes)
October 9, 2021, age 95, beloved wife of the late James D. Aldridge; mother of Janerio D. (Joanne Massucci, MD) Aldridge MD and Felecity (Conrad) Phillips; grandmother of Felisha (Gregory Jones) Phillips RN, Constance (Philip) Lindsay, Alyssa Aldridge and Ashley Aldridge; great-grandmother of Christina and Penelope Lindsay; sister of Anlo Brown; predeceased by five siblings; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 18, from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near West Ferry), where services will follow at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
18
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Oct
18
Service
12:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Felicity and family. It is with profound sadness the news of the passing of your wonderful mother. God has blessed you with her long life. All of our best wishes are with you and your family at this difficult time. Love Paul and Nicole.
Paul Barone Nicole Black
October 18, 2021
The Perfusionists at BGH
October 15, 2021
To my granny my heart is broken, but you will never be forgotten. You are now with the Lord to continue your journey, and watch over all of us.
Tonya Maria Johnson
Family
October 14, 2021
May the God of comfort bring the family peace.
Jan
October 10, 2021
