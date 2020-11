PEDERSEN - Wayne A.Of Hamburg, NY, November 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Irissia M. (nee Hackemer) Pedersen; loving father of Irissia (Robert) Mueller, Pamela (Richard) Fuller, Ronald (Lori) Phelan and Joseph Phelan; cherished grandfather to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear brother of George (Cheryl) Pedersen and Shirley (Charles) Bailey; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 3-7 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 10:00 AM. Interment Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the John R. Oishei Foundation or Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com