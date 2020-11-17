PEDERSEN - Wayne A.
Of Hamburg, NY, November 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Irissia M. (nee Hackemer) Pedersen; loving father of Irissia (Robert) Mueller, Pamela (Richard) Fuller, Ronald (Lori) Phelan and Joseph Phelan; cherished grandfather to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear brother of George (Cheryl) Pedersen and Shirley (Charles) Bailey; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 3-7 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 10:00 AM. Interment Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the John R. Oishei Foundation or Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 17, 2020.