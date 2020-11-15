Menu
Wayne ANTHONY Jr.
ANTHONY - Wayne, Jr.
Entered into eternal rest November 9, 2020. Cherished brother of Kenneth (Flora L.) Anthony; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St, Monday, November 16th, 2020 from 4 PM - 7 PM where Funeral Services will be conducted Tuesday, November 17, , 2020 at 11 AM. Reverend Edward Jackson Jr. officiating. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Due to the COVID 19 Virus, attendance will be limited, masks are mandatory. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
