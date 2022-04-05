BORCZYNSKI - Wayne D.
April 3, 2022, age 73. Beloved husband of Ursula (nee Lovell) Borczynski; devoted father of Daniel (Tina) and David (Kim) Borczynski; loving grandfather of Alex, Josh, Kirstin and Jacob; dear brother of Norma (Frank) Bellezza, Cynthia (late Frank) Fries, Elena (Richard) Vorwerk, John (Linda) Borczynski, James (Sue) Borczynski and the late Carol (Joseph) Pedini, Sonny Borczynski, Ronald (Peggy) Borczynski and Frederick (Sharon) Borczynski; son-in-law of Elvira Lovell; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd), where services will immediately follow at 7:00 PM. A Celebration of Wayne's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 5, 2022.