Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wayne D. BORCZYNSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
Send Flowers
BORCZYNSKI - Wayne D.
April 3, 2022, age 73. Beloved husband of Ursula (nee Lovell) Borczynski; devoted father of Daniel (Tina) and David (Kim) Borczynski; loving grandfather of Alex, Josh, Kirstin and Jacob; dear brother of Norma (Frank) Bellezza, Cynthia (late Frank) Fries, Elena (Richard) Vorwerk, John (Linda) Borczynski, James (Sue) Borczynski and the late Carol (Joseph) Pedini, Sonny Borczynski, Ronald (Peggy) Borczynski and Frederick (Sharon) Borczynski; son-in-law of Elvira Lovell; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd), where services will immediately follow at 7:00 PM. A Celebration of Wayne's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Apr
8
Service
7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.