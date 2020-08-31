ANDRZEJEWSKI - Wayne F.
August 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret (Rusek) Andrzejewski; proud dad of Dr. Susan A. (Jen Maravola) Andrzejewski; brother of Michael (Joan) Andrzejewski, David Andrzejewski, Alan (Lisa) Andrzejewski and Cheryl (Mark) Molnar; also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. Due to the Current Ongoing Health Care Crisis a private Funeral Service was held. A Celebration of Wayne's Life for extended family and friends will be scheduled in 2021. Wayne was an avid supporter of Shea's Performing Arts Center; therefore, memorial contributions to Shea's would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be left at cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 31, 2020.