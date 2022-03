FRANK - Wayne R.Age 75, of Machias, NY passed away on June 2, 2021. There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements completed by SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, Springville. Memorials may be made to the West Valley Food Bank, c/o Kristine Aldrow, P.O. Box 141, West Valley, NY 14171. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com