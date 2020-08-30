DAUER - Wayne G.
August 25, 2020, of Alden at age 71. Beloved husband of the late Charlotte M. (nee Przepasniak) Dauer; devoted father of the late Jennifer Dauer; dear brother of Christine (Joseph Pera; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2-4 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Tuesday from St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 2021 Sandridge Rd., Alden. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lancaster PBA. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.