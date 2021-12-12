HARVEY - Wayne B.

Age 64, of Collins Center, NY, passed away December 10, 2021. He was born June 5, 1957; son of the late Homer and Jean (Martindale) Harvey. On June 6, 1982, he married the former Susan Kron, who survives. Besides his loving wife he is survived by a daughter Kimberly Harvey; a brother, David (Constance) Harvey; two sisters, Lisa (David) Kempsity and Tina (David) Richir and several nieces and nephews; predeceased by a sister, Marcia Tharnish. Mr. Harvey was a 3rd generation Dairy Farmer of Creekview Farms in Collins Center, NY. He loved his farm and going to auctions. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Burial in Collins Center Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Collins Center Volunteer Fire Dept. or the Gowanda Ambulance Service. Arrangements under the direction of MENTLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 105 East Main Street, Gowanda, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.