Wayne B. HARVEY
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
105 E Main St
Gowanda, NY
HARVEY - Wayne B.
Age 64, of Collins Center, NY, passed away December 10, 2021. He was born June 5, 1957; son of the late Homer and Jean (Martindale) Harvey. On June 6, 1982, he married the former Susan Kron, who survives. Besides his loving wife he is survived by a daughter Kimberly Harvey; a brother, David (Constance) Harvey; two sisters, Lisa (David) Kempsity and Tina (David) Richir and several nieces and nephews; predeceased by a sister, Marcia Tharnish. Mr. Harvey was a 3rd generation Dairy Farmer of Creekview Farms in Collins Center, NY. He loved his farm and going to auctions. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Burial in Collins Center Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Collins Center Volunteer Fire Dept. or the Gowanda Ambulance Service. Arrangements under the direction of MENTLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 105 East Main Street, Gowanda, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sue I´m so sorry for your loss. My condolences go to you and your family.
Joanne Sciandra
December 13, 2021
Sue- I am so sorry to hear about Wayne. Please know you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sue (Lueke) Mye
December 12, 2021
