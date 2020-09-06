BARTZ - Wayne John
Age 72, of Punta Gorda, Florida formerly of Buffalo, NY died Friday, August 28, 2020 at home. Wayne was born March 26, 1948, in Buffalo, NY, to the late Raymond and Betty (Bischoff) Bartz. He was a graduate of Lancaster High School, Lancaster, NY, and a graduate of Buffalo State College. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a Purple Heart recipient. He was a plant foreman for Gernatt Asphalt, Irving, NY, for 18 years before moving to Florida in 2005 from Western New York. In Florida he was employed as an equipment operator for the Lee County Dept. of Transportation. He enjoyed boating and fishing. He is survived by his loving family, his wife of 47 years, Lynn Sackett Bartz of Punta Gorda, a son Dr. Daniel (Christine Oler) Bartz, of Cape Coral, FL, a daughter Cheryl Bartz Morrison (Daniel Morrison) of Ponte Vedra, FL, a brother, William (Nancy Tomzak) Bartz of Holland, NY; a sister, Nancy Bartz Paolucci of West Seneca, NY and 3 granddaughters, Ava, Lalor, and Darby. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter, Emma Margaret. Memorial services and Interment will be held at a later date in Buffalo. Memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 www.tidewellhospice.org
. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com
to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.