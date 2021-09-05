KIND - Wayne R.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on August 30, 2021. Loving son of the late Walter and Geraldine (nee Freiheit) Kind; dear brother of the late Donna Bukolt; adored uncle of Lori-Ann (Christopher) Hughes and Lisa Kilfoy; treasured great-uncle of Madisen, Johnnoah and Shea; cherished friend of Darlene Washington. No prior visitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Wayne will always be remembered as a wonderful uncle and awesome photographer. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lomabrdofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.