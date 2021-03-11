KRYTUS - Wayne S. March 8, 2021. Beloved husband of Denise M. (nee Martin) Krytus; dear son of the late Theodore and Dorothy (nee Kreiter) Krytus; brother of Gary (Sherral) Krytus, of FL; survived by one niece and one nephew. Funeral service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, on Saturday at 7 PM. Family present Saturday 3-7 PM. Please be mindful that COVID-19 restrictions apply. Wayne was a Vietnam Veteran and member of Angola American Legion #0928.
My heart is broken but filled with so many good memories! Earth has lost one of the few truly sweet, happy go-lucky people i was blessed to know. Wayne and his momma, Dorothy are now shining and rocking in heaven, now that warms my heart.
Sandy Saddleson
March 18, 2021
You will be dearly missed Wayne. So many great memories over the years. Fly high with the Angels.
Dawn Westfall
March 17, 2021
Thank you for all your kind words and support. Wayne loved you all heart and soul.
Denise Krytus
March 17, 2021
I have lost two of my best friends and neighbors in the span of 6 months. The attached pic was taken in October after Wayne and Dan had helped me split over 10 chords of firewood. I like to imagine that Dan had a cold beer ready for Wayne when he crossed over. I will miss my two friends more than words can convey. Summers in Angola will never be the same.
Mike Timmons
March 12, 2021
Denise, I am so sorry to hear about Wayne. I am so glad I got to meet you both & hear him play drums with the Screaming Pineapples! Wayne will be greatly missed. Hope all the memories you two shared help you through this difficult time. My deepest condolences.
Diane Stephens
March 12, 2021
Denise i am so sorry for your loss. My deepest sympathy' karen erickson
karen A Erickson
March 11, 2021
Our hearts and prayers go out to all. Denise, we have such fond memories of hanging out in our younger days. Prayers that Wayne will always be that angel on your shoulder. Our sincere condolences.
Candi and Glenn DoEpp
March 11, 2021
My sincere condolences to all his loved ones. Wayne was truly a "beautiful man"
anthony sebastiano
March 11, 2021
Denise we are so sorry for your loss. we always enjoyed your company even though we rarely saw each other lately. Wayne was a lot of fun and a great musician he will be missed.