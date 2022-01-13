Menu
Wayne H. MARIEN
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
MARIEN - Wayne H.
January 10, 2022, age 75, of Depew, NY. Beloved husband of the late Sharon (nee Kresconko); dearest father of Tim (Donna), Lynn (Howie) Kagelmacher and Debbie Hall; grandfather of Sarah, Katie, Beth, Jayson and Macie; brother of Donna, Ron and Jim; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, January 14th, from 11 AM-12 Noon at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Foundation.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Jan
14
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Donna, Ron and Jim, Just receiving word today. I am very sorry for your loss. So many years have passed but I still remember Wayne and I chasing around your house as those planes regularly landed overhead. Hope all is well with you and your crews.//Rick
Rick Marien
Family
January 17, 2022
The Finneran's
January 13, 2022
