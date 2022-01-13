MARIEN - Wayne H.

January 10, 2022, age 75, of Depew, NY. Beloved husband of the late Sharon (nee Kresconko); dearest father of Tim (Donna), Lynn (Howie) Kagelmacher and Debbie Hall; grandfather of Sarah, Katie, Beth, Jayson and Macie; brother of Donna, Ron and Jim; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, January 14th, from 11 AM-12 Noon at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Foundation.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 13, 2022.