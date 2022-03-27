Menu
Wayne L. "Weezy" RINKER
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
RINKER - Wayne L. "Weezy"
Of South Buffalo, entered into rest suddenly, March 25, 2022. Devoted father of Ethan; stepfather of Scott, Nicholas, Isabella, and Joseph; loving son of Linda A. (nee Szweda), late Alva C. Rinker Sr., and stepson of Valerie Howard; dear brother of Mitchell (Mindy), Heather (Allen), Alva Jr., Jennifer (Michael), Kenny (Alicia), Matt (Shawna), Harley, and Hunter. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (city chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer on Wednesday from 9-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
