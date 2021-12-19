Menu
Wayne C. TANEFF
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
TANEFF - Wayne C.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest December 18, 2021. Treasured husband of Judith A. (nee Northway) Taneff; one of a kind father of Tina (Michael) Michalowski, Renee Taneff, Rebecca (Alexander) Sikora and Jessica Taneff; cherished Papa of Reiana, Tessa, Mia, Luke, Landon, Annabelle, Koda, Odin and Alfie; loving son of the late Charles Taneff and the late Anthony "Tony" and Ethel Delmonte; dear brother of Denise (Sammy) Nasca; fond son-in-law of the late Charles and Mary Northway; caring brother-in-law of Greg Northway, Cindy Estoff, Robert Northway and Mary Beth Jensen; also survived by many precious nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Dec
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
3148 Abbott Rd., NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so very shocked and sorry to hear about Wayne. We hope that you and the girls will find comfort and peace in all of the memories that you shared with Wayne. You are in our prayers.
Kim and Steve Nicosia
December 20, 2021
Judy and family, So very sorry to hear of Wayne´s passing. My condolences to all of you. May he rest in peace.
Pam Orlando
December 20, 2021
Dear Judy and Family, Our sincere thoughts go out to you at this time. Wayne was a great friend of ours for years and a wonderful person. I'm sure all the wonderful memories of him will be with you always. Buzz and Mary
Buzz and Mary Tribuzzi
Friend
December 20, 2021
Wayne, you were true gentlemen. Have a beer with George. Prayers to the whole family
James Roberts
Friend
December 20, 2021
My deepest condolences to you Judy and the girls. I am just blindsided. How fortunate I was to meet him so many years ago. I will miss coffee and our long talks. He was such a selfless genuine human being. He will forever be missed but never forgotten . He will be in my thoughts forever. Thank you Wayne for all you did for me and my family. The world lost one of the truly good ones - God Speed my friend
Jeffrey smith
Friend
December 19, 2021
I love you so much dad. This is all too surreal. I miss you so much. Please keep watching down on Mama, Becca, Renee and Me and all the grandbabies and your whole family. You were my best friend in the world dad. "Who´s your best friend?" "It´s you dad, it´s always and will forever be you dad" I love you daddy
Your daughter
December 19, 2021
Judy and girls, words cannot express how sorry we were to hear that Wayne had passed. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Teri and Jeff kraus
Friend
December 19, 2021
Wayne offered me comfort and advice, unsolicited, during a time in my life when I was struggling. Not because he had to, but because he loved and he cared and he took the time to show me. I will forever be grateful. Love you cousin Wayne, Don
Donald Denz
Family
December 19, 2021
Jane, Fedele, Julie, Emily
December 19, 2021
Wayne was an incredible friend, husband, father, grandfather and a mentor to many. He had a great sense of humor, truly loved his family/friends and touched all who knew him. A man with a huge heart who would do anything to help others. He will be truly missed, never forgotten and he left this world with a good name which is all that you can ask of a man. RIP my brother until we meet again. Love you
Mike Kolb
Friend
December 19, 2021
I am absolutely devastated. I just saw Chopper one week ago at my ex-husband's funeral. He and Pete were the absolute best of friends for years. We all fell out of touch, but never out of mind. We all used to hang around together and of course Chopper was so hysterically funny, we always had a screaming good time! I hadn't seen him in a long time and he was very devastated by Pete's untimely death just 3 weeks ago. We caught up a little bit and I was planning to give him some pictures that I was gathering. We were going to go to lunch or something this week or next week. He was a dear dear friend, we used to sing together in the car to the consternation of Pete and Diane T. Lol when I first met him I think he was about 12 or 13. It was shortly after his aunt and uncle bought the Roundup on Abbott road, it was my hangout, and I was sitting having a cup of coffee and this nutty young kid was washing windows, he would disappear for a minute and pop up in another window with that great big beautiful smile. I just loved him from the first time I met him. And I grew to love him even more over the years. The biggest heart, the greatest laugh. I just loved you, Chop. You know that. Rest in peace, maybe you and Pete are bowling somewhere! Finally together again. I don't know how much peace there will be, you two stirring things up! LOL My most sincere and tender sympathy to the family: his wife, children, and so many grandchildren! I didn't know! What an amazing Papa I'm sure he was! I have missed you for a long time, and now there is no chance to catch up.
Marcia Lussier
Friend
December 19, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Mook
Other
December 19, 2021
Judy, my condolences to you and your family. I´m very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Wayne has been a great neighbour, and I will miss him.
Geert
Other
December 19, 2021
With Love, Your Tackle Family
December 19, 2021
A special uncle who lives on in our hearts forever. Thank you "Doc" for all of the meaningful memories you shared with us. From the tipping canoes in the ADKs, always showing up with that great smile at Labor Day, phone calls about the car, and growing up at your house, you´ve been there for all of us and touched so many lives with a laugh and story. Cheers to a man who was so selfless, and always put his everyone else first! We love you Uncle Wayne.
Jess and Bradley
Family
December 19, 2021
