I am absolutely devastated. I just saw Chopper one week ago at my ex-husband's funeral. He and Pete were the absolute best of friends for years. We all fell out of touch, but never out of mind. We all used to hang around together and of course Chopper was so hysterically funny, we always had a screaming good time! I hadn't seen him in a long time and he was very devastated by Pete's untimely death just 3 weeks ago. We caught up a little bit and I was planning to give him some pictures that I was gathering. We were going to go to lunch or something this week or next week. He was a dear dear friend, we used to sing together in the car to the consternation of Pete and Diane T. Lol when I first met him I think he was about 12 or 13. It was shortly after his aunt and uncle bought the Roundup on Abbott road, it was my hangout, and I was sitting having a cup of coffee and this nutty young kid was washing windows, he would disappear for a minute and pop up in another window with that great big beautiful smile. I just loved him from the first time I met him. And I grew to love him even more over the years. The biggest heart, the greatest laugh. I just loved you, Chop. You know that. Rest in peace, maybe you and Pete are bowling somewhere! Finally together again. I don't know how much peace there will be, you two stirring things up! LOL My most sincere and tender sympathy to the family: his wife, children, and so many grandchildren! I didn't know! What an amazing Papa I'm sure he was! I have missed you for a long time, and now there is no chance to catch up.

Marcia Lussier Friend December 19, 2021