TANEFF - Wayne C.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest December 18, 2021. Treasured husband of Judith A. (nee Northway) Taneff; one of a kind father of Tina (Michael) Michalowski, Renee Taneff, Rebecca (Alexander) Sikora and Jessica Taneff; cherished Papa of Reiana, Tessa, Mia, Luke, Landon, Annabelle, Koda, Odin and Alfie; loving son of the late Charles Taneff and the late Anthony "Tony" and Ethel Delmonte; dear brother of Denise (Sammy) Nasca; fond son-in-law of the late Charles and Mary Northway; caring brother-in-law of Greg Northway, Cindy Estoff, Robert Northway and Mary Beth Jensen; also survived by many precious nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.