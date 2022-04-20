Menu
Wayne D. "Weezy" WOODRUFF
WOODRUFF - Wayne D. "Weezy"
Formerly of Hamburg. Unexpectedly of a heart attack at his cabin in Maine on April 8, 2022. Loving father of Rosey Cole. Cherished son of Donna (Szczodrowski) Woodruff and Wayne (Karen) Woodruff. Stepson of Robert Corp. Brother of Cody Woodruff, Lindsay Corp, Justin (Sarah) Corp and Mallory (Adrian) Bartolone. Best friend of Katie Palmer. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY 14127. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 10 AM at the Wesleyan Church of Orchard Park, 7295 Ellicott Rd., Orchard Park. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Matthew Foster Foundation at link: www.matthewfosterfoundation.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park, NY
Apr
22
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park, NY
Apr
23
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Wesleyan Church of Orchard Park
7295 Ellicott Rd., Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
