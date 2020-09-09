PiEHL - Wendy A. (Sieber)
Of Buffalo, NY, September 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald R. Piehl; dear sister of Michael (late Georgean) Sieber and Diane (late Clifford) Lapp; loving aunt of Karen (Kenneth) Sweet, Clifford (Susan) Lapp, Candace (Jeremy) Sadowski and Janice (Chris) Payne; daughter of the late Michael and Mildred Sieber; also survived by great-nephews and nieces. Friends may call Friday, 4-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Avenue. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, on Saturday, at 11 AM, at St. Paul's Church (Victoria and Delaware Ave.), Kenmore, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Church. Condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2020.