KNAPP - Wendy Jones (nee Waggoner)
September 24, 2021, age 57. Beloved wife of David Knapp and the late Rev. Thomas H. Jones.; loving mother of Jessica Sawicki (Ben), Joanna and Nicholas (Amanda); cherished grandmother of Stella and Julia Sawicki, Baxter and Pudge; beloved daughter of Judy Karnuth and the late Ronald Waggoner; dear sister to Jeffrey (Dawn), Cindy Brown (Kevin), Scott (Laura), Kristin Poeller (Robert) and Karin Seymour (Clancy); also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews and great-nephews. Arrangements by the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021, at St. Bartholomew Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Road, Tonawanda at 10AM. Family and friends invited. Wendy loved children and was so proud of her own children's service to others. Donations in Wendy's honor can be made to John R. Oishei Children's Hospital. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.