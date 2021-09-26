Wendy was my childhood friend. I remember when her twin sisters were born and I would come over and watch them with her. Wendy was always a beautiful person inside and out. You could tell she had God living in her heart by the way she lived her life. May all of her family find comfort in each other and your memories with her.. Know that she was welcomed into eternity by her heavenly Father. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.

Patricia Monteforte September 28, 2021