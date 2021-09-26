Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wendy Jones KNAPP
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
KNAPP - Wendy Jones (nee Waggoner)
September 24, 2021, age 57. Beloved wife of David Knapp and the late Rev. Thomas H. Jones.; loving mother of Jessica Sawicki (Ben), Joanna and Nicholas (Amanda); cherished grandmother of Stella and Julia Sawicki, Baxter and Pudge; beloved daughter of Judy Karnuth and the late Ronald Waggoner; dear sister to Jeffrey (Dawn), Cindy Brown (Kevin), Scott (Laura), Kristin Poeller (Robert) and Karin Seymour (Clancy); also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews and great-nephews. Arrangements by the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021, at St. Bartholomew Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Road, Tonawanda at 10AM. Family and friends invited. Wendy loved children and was so proud of her own children's service to others. Donations in Wendy's honor can be made to John R. Oishei Children's Hospital. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Bartholomew Anglican Church
2368 Eggert Road, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
My Appologies to Wendy's Family: For Writing Kathy instead of Wendy, I did know Wendy well & it was my stupidity for not proof reading & catching, it. Once Again My Deepest Appologies & Condolences on Your Loss.. One of My Classmates brought this to my attention..
Donna Pacholski
September 29, 2021
Wendy was my childhood friend. I remember when her twin sisters were born and I would come over and watch them with her. Wendy was always a beautiful person inside and out. You could tell she had God living in her heart by the way she lived her life. May all of her family find comfort in each other and your memories with her.. Know that she was welcomed into eternity by her heavenly Father. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Patricia Monteforte
September 28, 2021
I Graduated with Kathy in 1981 I remember her as a very Friendly & Loving Person. My Deepest Condolences to the Family .. Donna Marie (Jaszczak) Pacholski
Donna Pacholski
School
September 27, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, it´s heartbreaking. May she rest in eternal peace, free of pain and reunited with those she loved. Till you meet again....
Wendy Spier
Friend
September 27, 2021
My prayers and thoughts to the entire family. I knew Wendy since I was in 10th grade in the Kenmore West Choir and summer musicals. Senior year she played Aunt Em and I was Uncle Henry. We kept in touch over the years and saw each other a few times. She was a good friend and know she she was a loving daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. I, like all of you, will miss her and I hope with Gods help you begin to heal.
Gary Cox
Friend
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results