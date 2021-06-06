Menu
Wendy WEXLER
WEXLER - Wendy (nee Tolsma)
Entered into rest on April 14, 2021, at age 68. Beloved wife of Scott Wexler; devoted mother of Garrick (Sara), Barrett (Katie), Brandon (Amy) and Karian; adoring grandmother of nine; dear daughter of Richard and Elaine Tolsma; loving sister of Darcy (Thomas) Spengler, Tracy (Michael) Riegel, Jody (Scott) Kuppinger, Randy, Terry (Kathy) and the late Gregory (MaryAnn Thomann). A Christian Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 12th, at 11 AM at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, NY. Memorials may be made to Sweet Home Education Foundation (Cancer Fund) or Sweet Home Alumni Assn. (Nursing Scholarship). Wendy was a compassionate nurse for 50 years. We will truly miss her loving care and generosity.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
The Don Schneggenburger Family
June 8, 2021
