Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Wesley N. BACHERT
BACHERT - Wesley N.
November 3, 2020. Loving father of Wesley, Kurt, and Cory Bachert; companion of Kimberli Felger; son of Norman (the late Susan) Bachert; brother of Lisa West. Friends may call Tuesday from 5-7 at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. (at Bailey Ave.), Amherst, where a Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 PM. Masks required. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John E Roberts Funeral Home
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Amherst, NY 14226
Nov
17
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
John E Roberts Funeral Home
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Amherst, NY 14226
Funeral services provided by:
John E Roberts Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.