BACHERT - Wesley N.
November 3, 2020. Loving father of Wesley, Kurt, and Cory Bachert; companion of Kimberli Felger; son of Norman (the late Susan) Bachert; brother of Lisa West. Friends may call Tuesday from 5-7 at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. (at Bailey Ave.), Amherst, where a Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 PM. Masks required. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.