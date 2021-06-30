Menu
Whitney Wade MALLAM
FUNERAL HOME
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
2730 Military Road
Niagara Falls, NY
MALLAM - Whitney Wade
Age 81, of Lewiston, NY, died of heart failure on Friday, June 25, 2021. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, on September 1, 1939. He was the son of the late Catherine Whitney Mallam and James Wade Mallam; beloved husband of Bonnie (Salsbury) Mallam; loving father to Catherine Mallam, Laura (Joe) Barefoot, Elizabeth (Tim) Hare, and the late James D. Mallam; cherished grandfather of CJ Barefoot, Sarah Joslin, Jonathan Mallam, Elizabeth Joslin, and Olivia Barefoot; and dear brother of the late David D. Mallam. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Joanne Mallam, Judith Sills, and Rose Salsbury, and brother-in-law Daniel Salsbury; cousins, nieces, and nephews; and dear friends Diana and Alastair McGregor and their family.
Whit was a graduate of University at Buffalo School of Law. He began his practice in his father's law office, later forming a partnership with David J. Mansour, Esq. and establishing the firm Mallam, Mansour and Hager. Family and friends will be received from 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church at 140 Rainbow Blvd., Niagara Falls, NY, with memorial services following at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church or Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
7
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
140 Rainbow Blvd., Niagara, NY
Aug
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
140 Rainbow Blvd., Niagara, NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
