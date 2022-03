Skoczylas - Wieslawa(nee Bochynski)June 7, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Roman Skoczylas; dear sister-in-law of Ursula Bochynski; predeceased by two sisters and one brother; also survived by nieces, nephews, and extended family in Poland. Services were private. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.buszkafuneralhome.com