It was truly a blessing to have known this wonderful soul. Bill was such an amazing person and his stories were wonderful. His book was amazing and I wish I had a copy to cherish and was looking forward to reading the next chapter of his life. His giving to others was beyond and will never be forgotten. Rest easy Bill I will never forget our talks. My only regret is that we never had our Manhattan together.

Kathy Bernfeld Friend March 4, 2021