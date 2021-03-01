GREEN - Wilbert H., Jr.
February 27, 2021, of Alden, at age 89. Beloved son of the late Wilbert H. and Florence (nee Helwig) Green, Sr.; dear brother of the late James E. (Shirley) Green and Sharon L. (Donald) Possehl; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the Zurbrick-AMGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, where services will immediately follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Hospice-Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
