Wilbert H. GREEN Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home - Lancaster Chapel
5615 Broadway
Lancaster, NY
GREEN - Wilbert H., Jr.
February 27, 2021, of Alden, at age 89. Beloved son of the late Wilbert H. and Florence (nee Helwig) Green, Sr.; dear brother of the late James E. (Shirley) Green and Sharon L. (Donald) Possehl; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the Zurbrick-AMGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, where services will immediately follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Hospice-Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home - Lancaster Chapel
5615 Broadway, Lancaster, NY
Mar
3
Service
7:00p.m.
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home - Lancaster Chapel
5615 Broadway, Lancaster, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home - Lancaster Chapel
It was truly a blessing to have known this wonderful soul. Bill was such an amazing person and his stories were wonderful. His book was amazing and I wish I had a copy to cherish and was looking forward to reading the next chapter of his life. His giving to others was beyond and will never be forgotten. Rest easy Bill I will never forget our talks. My only regret is that we never had our Manhattan together.
Kathy Bernfeld
Friend
March 4, 2021
It was such a pleasure and a lot of fun to have known you. A toast to my friend Bill. Love, Josie
Josie Lapetina
March 2, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for the entire family of this amazing, kind, and most generous soul.
The Pecqueur-Perrin Family
March 2, 2021
What a life Bill lived! He was kind, generous, threw some wonderful parties, and he always made you laugh with his stories about the Lancaster folks he grew up with and his dear theater friends. We will never forget our road trips to Newport, RI and Boston, MA - we couldn´t keep up with him!! We were so lucky to have Bill in our lives and will miss him deeply. There´s a special place in heaven for you dear friend.
Corinne & Mark Pazder
March 1, 2021
Bill lived an amazing full life with a million fascinating stories to be told. My special time with him was going to see the plays at the Aurora Players Pavilion and having dinner afterward at the Roycroft. He would critique the play and then tell me stories of his own experience in theater. I just loved listening and learning. I'll miss you dearly my friend.
Celeste Brooks
March 1, 2021
Bill was a frequent guest at The Stitchery, where he would sit and tell us the most fabulous stories. We adored him and will miss his popping in from time to time. He was the most genuine human being I had ever met. I will take the lessons he taught with me always. Rest In Peace, Bill.
Penny Marble
March 1, 2021
Rest in Peace my good friend! You will be greatly missed!
Tina Nowicki
March 1, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Bill. I am so glad I had the privilege of knowing this beautiful, loving, giving, unique person. Many fond memories from working with him at Scott Aviation, to him singing at my wedding, to fish fries when I would visit from Delaware. He will definitely be missed.
Pat Thomlinson Thompson
March 1, 2021
If ever there was a modern day "SAINT" it was Bill. His never ending kindness and generosity to others less fortunate will be missed.
Bill Zazynski
March 1, 2021
