BUSH - Wilbert N.
After a long and courageous struggle with many complications of Diabetes, Will, a longtime resident of Wheatfield, NY, on November 28, 2020, entered Eternal Life with Our Lord. He was born in Pendleton, NY, the son of the late Norman and Edna (Wurl) Bush, on December 19, 1940. Will attended schools in Pendleton and graduated as the first Valedictorian of Starpoint High School, in 1958. He scored the only touchdown in Starpoint's first football season, and over following years, enjoyed pitching in three different softball leagues, golfed, and was an avid bowler. He served for six years in the Army National Guard and Reserves. Will joined St. Martin Lutheran Church as a teenager, and was active in many areas of his church, as a Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, Church Council trustee, an Elder and President, he chaired and prepared Easter Breakfasts for over 30 years and helped organize the Monthly Free Community Luncheons. He was a 45 year Member of Adams Fire Company and enjoyed playing Santa at Christmas for the Fire Company and for our local meat market. Will served on the committee for the Town's annual picnic for several years. He was employed at New York Central Railroad, where he began his career in computer technology, then worked at Bell Textron, for 24 years, then at Electronic Data Systems until his retirement. He was survived by his wife, Barbara (Kelly) Bush; his children, Timothy, Cindy (Jim) Dolan, Patrick (Becca) Bush and Diandra (Daniel) Ghirsig; seven grandchildren Kaitlyn (Paul) Urban, Preston Dolan, Damen Ghirsig, Delanee Ghirsig, Cierra, Philip and Harold Owen Jr.; one great-granddaughter, Emilia Urban; his sister, Dolores Baronich; and was the brother-in-law of David Kelly, Kathleen Lundy, Susan Kany, Janet Roth; also many nieces, nephews and cousins, many friends, our church family and his classmates from Starpoint. Will was the father of the late Christopher Mark Bush; brother of the late Shirley (Edward) Stockburger; and their late son Wayne; and was the brother-in law of the late Steve Baronich and Darleen Kelly; and uncle to the late Nicole Zuro. His family will be present on Monday, from 4-8 PM, at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, SANBORN, NY. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, at 11:00 AM, at St. Martin Lutheran Church, 322 Old Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in his name to St. Martin Church, the Adams Fire Company or to the Diabetes Foundation would be appreciated. Interment with Military Honors in Acacia Park Cemetery. Please visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 30, 2020.