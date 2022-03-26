Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wilfred K. BEUTEL
FUNERAL HOME
DuBois Funeral Home
2436 Niagara Road
Niagara Falls, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 28 2022
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
DuBois Funeral Home
Send Flowers
BEUTEL - Wilfred K.
Age 76, of Wheatfield, NY, on March 25, 2022. Survivors include his wife, Pamela Beutel; sons, Michael (Kirsty) Beutel, Rev. Dr. Greg (Kim) Beutel; stepchildren, Kristy (Jacob) LaRock, and Harold (Mary) Chapman; a sister, Marilyn (Otto) Scheifer; and eight grandchildren. Visitation at the DUBOIS FUNERAL HOME, 2436 Niagara Road, (Bergholz) in Wheatfield, on Monday from 3-7 PM. Services Tuesday at 11:00 AM in Holy Ghost Lutheran Church, corner Niagara Road and Luther Street, Bergholz. For more information see DuBois Funeral Home -Facebook site, or visit www.duboisfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 26, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
DuBois Funeral Home
2436 Niagara Road, Niagara Falls, NY
Mar
29
Service
11:00a.m.
Holy Ghost Lutheran Church
corner Niagara Road and Luther Street, Bergholz, NY
Funeral services provided by:
DuBois Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.