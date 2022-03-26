BEUTEL - Wilfred K.
Age 76, of Wheatfield, NY, on March 25, 2022. Survivors include his wife, Pamela Beutel; sons, Michael (Kirsty) Beutel, Rev. Dr. Greg (Kim) Beutel; stepchildren, Kristy (Jacob) LaRock, and Harold (Mary) Chapman; a sister, Marilyn (Otto) Scheifer; and eight grandchildren. Visitation at the DUBOIS FUNERAL HOME, 2436 Niagara Road, (Bergholz) in Wheatfield, on Monday from 3-7 PM. Services Tuesday at 11:00 AM in Holy Ghost Lutheran Church, corner Niagara Road and Luther Street, Bergholz. For more information see DuBois Funeral Home -Facebook site, or visit www.duboisfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 26, 2022.