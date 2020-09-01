Menu
Wilfred G. BARRATT
BARRATT - Wilfred G.
Of Irving, NY, entered into rest August 30, 2020, age, 90. Loving husband of Mary Lou (Dietrich) Barratt; dearest father of Bruce (Pam Baldo), Barratt, William (Cheryll) Barratt, Karen (Thomas) Koban, Kathleen Beck, Michael (Jackie) Barratt, Timothy (Dawn) Barratt and the late Laura Kijek; stepfather of Michael, Timothy, Thomas, James and Susanne; father-in-law of Christine Barratt; brother of the late Carol Zoffke and Eileen Tuzzi; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family will be present to receive friends Tuesday from 6-8 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main Street, Angola, NY, where services will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. A reception will follow.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 1, 2020.
