Blood - William A. "Bill"
October 29, 2020, of East Aurora, NY, passed away peacefully after a seven year battle with Alzheimer. Loving father of Carly Blood; cherished grandpa of Skylar; dear brother of Nancy Szweda, Debbie Warner and Amy Ginnick; son of the late Nancy and Charles Blood; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday, November 6th, from 4-7 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Flowers gratefully declined. Bill was a proud member of the East Aurora Fire Department for over 15 years and worked for the Village of East Aurora DPW for 25 years. Condolences online may be shared at www.woodfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.