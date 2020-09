BUYERS - William A., IiiOf Buffalo, entered into rest on March 12, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Church, 85 Dakota St., Buffalo on Saturday (October 3rd) at 1 PM. William was a US Army Veteran. Due to NYS guidelines, social distancing, wearing a mask, and attendance limitations at the church will all be observed. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com