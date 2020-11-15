SKINNER - William A. "Bill"
Of Elma, NY at the age of 95. Our hero of the greatest generation, boarded the train to Heaven, on Veterans Day, November 11, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Dolores (nee Doepp) Skinner; dearest father of Cheryl (Eric) Gillen, Gail Singer, Pamela (Michael) Wunderlin, Richard (Lorene) and David Skinner; grandfather of Taelor, Jonathan, Nicholas, Evan, Michael and Maxwell; predeceased by siblings Evelyn, Grace and George. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.