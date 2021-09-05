ALBERS - William J.

Of Buffalo, entered into rest August 29, 2021. Beloved husband of Susan B. (nee Schnellbach) Albers; devoted father of William (Shelly) and the late Catherine Albers; cherished grandfather of Ellie and Liam; loving son of the late Al and Toni (nee Scarozza) Albers; dear brother of seven brothers and sisters; fond brother-in-law of Gary (Judy) Waterhouse; extended family Brian (Randi) Richardson and their children Rhys and Rowan; his dog Neve and bird Briscoe; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Celebration of life will be held at a future date. Arrangements by Lombardo funeral home.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.