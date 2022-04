ANSTETT - William P. "Bill"Of Lancaster, NY, January 3, 2022. Beloved husband of 55 years of Maxine Anstett; loving father of Bernadette (Alan) Bookmiller and Jeffrey (Julianne) Anstett; dearest grandfather of Kathleen (Patrick Dombrowski), Emily and Ethan; great-grandfather of Camden, Charlotte, and the late Madison; son of the late Charles and the late Genevieve Annstett; brother of Christine (Ronald) Mayer, Susan (Michael) Gandolph and the late Jerome Anstett; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, Friday, from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church, Lancaster, NY, Saturday morning at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Ladies of Charity. Online condolences may be shared at www.wendelandloecherinc.com