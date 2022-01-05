ANSTETT - William P. "Bill"
Of Lancaster, NY, January 3, 2022. Beloved husband of 55 years of Maxine Anstett; loving father of Bernadette (Alan) Bookmiller and Jeffrey (Julianne) Anstett; dearest grandfather of Kathleen (Patrick Dombrowski), Emily and Ethan; great-grandfather of Camden, Charlotte, and the late Madison; son of the late Charles and the late Genevieve Annstett; brother of Christine (Ronald) Mayer, Susan (Michael) Gandolph and the late Jerome Anstett; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, Friday, from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church, Lancaster, NY, Saturday morning at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Ladies of Charity. Online condolences may be shared at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 5, 2022.