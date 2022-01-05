Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William P. "Bill" ANSTETT
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
ANSTETT - William P. "Bill"
Of Lancaster, NY, January 3, 2022. Beloved husband of 55 years of Maxine Anstett; loving father of Bernadette (Alan) Bookmiller and Jeffrey (Julianne) Anstett; dearest grandfather of Kathleen (Patrick Dombrowski), Emily and Ethan; great-grandfather of Camden, Charlotte, and the late Madison; son of the late Charles and the late Genevieve Annstett; brother of Christine (Ronald) Mayer, Susan (Michael) Gandolph and the late Jerome Anstett; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, Friday, from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church, Lancaster, NY, Saturday morning at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Ladies of Charity. Online condolences may be shared at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Jan
8
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church
Lancaster, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
Maxine, Bernie and Jeff,
Sending our love, prayers and condolences from Florida on the loss of your husband/father. We pray that all your cherished memories will bring you peace and comfort in the days ahead


Bob & Carol Dubel
Friend
January 10, 2022
Maxine, my condolence to you and your family for your loss. It was my pleasure to have served with Bill on the USS Alstede and it was nice to have been reacquainted at our reunions many years later. Bill was both large in stature and personality and will be missed by all that knew him. May he rest in peace.
Ralph Ragno
Military
January 7, 2022
Nicky/ Mark Feor
January 7, 2022
Maxine, my sincere condolences for your loss. You and your family will be in my prayers.
Bob Over
January 7, 2022
My condolence to the family for your loss. I had great admiration for Bill as a Supervisor and as a friend. He provided me the opportunity to have a career at Moog and for this I will forever be grateful to have known and worked for him
Carlton R. McKinnon
January 6, 2022
Dear Maxine, I´m so sorry to hear the passing of your husband. He is in my thoughts and prayers. May God Bless you and your family
Pat Connolly from LOC
Friend
January 6, 2022
My sympathy to the family during this time of sorrow.
Sharon Furman
Friend
January 6, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Bill was a great guy to work with and a good neighbor, he will be missed. You are in my prayers.
Ron & Sandy Tranquilli
Friend
January 5, 2022
I am sorry to hear of the passing of a old friend, We spent a lot ofr time at the local race tracks over many years. Bill was a great one to remember all the old guys & where they all came from, Rest In Peace & GOD BLESS.
William J. Brainard
Friend
January 5, 2022
Maxine So sorry for your loss. May the support of family and friends and memories of the good times comfort you at this sad time.
Sally Arnst
January 5, 2022
Do to the weather i will not be able to make the service but we would like to say how sorry we are for your loss. To Max and family he will be missed by so many people and our coffee crew. Prayers to you all.
Pat and Butch Carrick
January 5, 2022
We did not know the deceased well but still want to give our condolences.
We have spoken only a few times to Bill and Maxine and enjoyed the conversation. We even experienced a smile or two.
God Bless and watch over you and your family in each day ahead.
It's Never Easy.
In Sympatry,
Gary & Barbara Carlson (Friends of Chris & Ron)
Gary & Barbara Carlson
January 5, 2022
Dear Maxine and family:
Bill was a devoted spouse and always a delight rubbing elbows in the pews at St Marys; Faith guarantees we will be reunited at the Lord's table; what a celebration that will be...Shalom
Michael (Diane in Spirit) Zimmer
Friend
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results