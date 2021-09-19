Menu
William J. AUSBERGER
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
AUSBERGER - William J.
Of Lancaster, NY, September 16, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Marie (Heinen); loving father of Claire "Carrie" (John) Roman and Peter Ausberger; grandfather of Stacy (Brandon) Carlucci, Eric and Megan (Sam Kraus) Roman; great-grandfather of Savannah, Benjamin and Samuel; brother of Charles (Sue) and the late Richard (late Loretta). Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday, September 24th, from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, NY, Saturday the 25th, at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation. Please share your condolences with the family at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Sep
25
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church
Lancaster, NY
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
My deepest sympathy to Bills family. He was a pleasent guy, always cheerful may he rest in peace.

Darlene Bigos
Acquaintance
September 19, 2021
