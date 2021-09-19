AUSBERGER - William J.
Of Lancaster, NY, September 16, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Marie (Heinen); loving father of Claire "Carrie" (John) Roman and Peter Ausberger; grandfather of Stacy (Brandon) Carlucci, Eric and Megan (Sam Kraus) Roman; great-grandfather of Savannah, Benjamin and Samuel; brother of Charles (Sue) and the late Richard (late Loretta). Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday, September 24th, from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, NY, Saturday the 25th, at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation. Please share your condolences with the family at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.