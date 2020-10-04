Menu
William "Donn" and Barbara J. McCARTHY
McCARTHY - William "Donn" and Barbara J. (nee Bajorek)
William "Donn" passed January 27, 2020. Barbara J. (nee Bajorek) passed July 23, 2020. Loving parents of Bill (Abby) McCarthy of Arlington, VA, Timothy J. (Erin) McCarthy of Sleepy Hollow, NY, Molly (Bill Braungart) Ciocca, Julie, and Daniel McCarthy; survived by eight loving grandchildren. Donn is the brother of the late Dean (Kelly) McCarthy. Barbara is survived by her sister Nancy (Jerry) Okrzynski. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday, October 10, 11 AM at St. Mark's RC Church. Friends are invited to live stream services at: https://prometheus.live/event/mass-for-william-donn-and-barbara-mccarthy/.Memorials to Alzheimer's Association WNY. Please share online condolences: www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
