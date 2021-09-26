BATES - William Crawford, Jr.

Age 90, of Tonawanda, departed from us peacefully Thursday, September 16, 2021, at home surrounded by loving family. He is survived by his wife Kathleen M. Kurtz Nagel Bates; his daughters, Susan Bates Scheublein (James), Wendy Bates Weymark, Barbara Bates-Phillips (Dean); stepson, Adam Thomas Nagel (Shaun), and his former spouse Marjorie J. Clark Bates; predeceased by his parents, William Crawford Bates, Sr., Esther Victoria Nelson Bates, younger brother Robert N. Bates and stepmother Ruth Standard Wiedmaier Bates. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, September 27th, at St. Peters Episcopal Church, 205 Longmeadow, Eggertsville, NY at 11 AM. Masks are requested to worn, and the family asks for donations to be made to St. Peter's in lieu of flowers. Due to ongoing COVID concerns there will not be a reception following.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.