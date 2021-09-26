Menu
William Crawford BATES Jr.
BATES - William Crawford, Jr.
Age 90, of Tonawanda, departed from us peacefully Thursday, September 16, 2021, at home surrounded by loving family. He is survived by his wife Kathleen M. Kurtz Nagel Bates; his daughters, Susan Bates Scheublein (James), Wendy Bates Weymark, Barbara Bates-Phillips (Dean); stepson, Adam Thomas Nagel (Shaun), and his former spouse Marjorie J. Clark Bates; predeceased by his parents, William Crawford Bates, Sr., Esther Victoria Nelson Bates, younger brother Robert N. Bates and stepmother Ruth Standard Wiedmaier Bates. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, September 27th, at St. Peters Episcopal Church, 205 Longmeadow, Eggertsville, NY at 11 AM. Masks are requested to worn, and the family asks for donations to be made to St. Peter's in lieu of flowers. Due to ongoing COVID concerns there will not be a reception following.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. Peters Episcopal Church
205 Longmeadow, Eggertsville, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kathy and family we´re so sorry for your lost. God bless!
Lydia Ramírez Kurtz
Family
October 2, 2021
Wendy and family , Thinking of you at this difficult time.
Linda Campagna
September 27, 2021
