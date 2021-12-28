Menu
William H. BAUM
FUNERAL HOME
Otto Redanz Funeral Home - Niagara Falls
2215 Military Road
Niagara Falls, NY
BAUM - William H.
Age 82, of Pendleton, NY, passed away on Christmas morning, December 25, 2021. Born on December 11, 1939 in Patton, PA, he was the son of the late Harry and Emma Baum. On June 16, 1962, Bill married Donna M. Paar. He was employed as machine repairman for Dunlop and later retired from Harrison Radiator. In addition to his beloved wife, Bill is survived by children, Jeffrey William (Jennifer Kurdziel) Baum, David Michael Baum, Kathleen (Samuel) Lehr, Scott Alan Baum and Kevin Joseph Baum; grandchildren, Brandon Baum, Shelby (Robert) Forster and BayLee Lehr; sisters, Lynn (John) Strong and Louise Burns and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday, December 30th, from 2-6 PM, at the OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY. Professional arrangements are under the care of the Goodlander family. Share condolences at GOODLANDERCARES.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Otto Redanz Funeral Home
2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY
