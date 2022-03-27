BERARDI - William A. "Billy"
March 19, 2022. Oldest son of the late Charles R. Berardi and Kathleen P. (Rasp) Berardi. Brother of Christopher (Maryanne) and Martin (Sarah) Berardi. Uncle to Christopher (Christie), Andrea (Peter Fields), Charles (Kathleen), and Kathleen Berardi. Funeral Services held privately. William was a Purple Heart recipient and Navy Corpsman Veteran. Memorials can be made to Hospice WNY. Arrangements made by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.