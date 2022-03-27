Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William A. "Billy" BERARDI
FUNERAL HOME
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY
BERARDI - William A. "Billy"
March 19, 2022. Oldest son of the late Charles R. Berardi and Kathleen P. (Rasp) Berardi. Brother of Christopher (Maryanne) and Martin (Sarah) Berardi. Uncle to Christopher (Christie), Andrea (Peter Fields), Charles (Kathleen), and Kathleen Berardi. Funeral Services held privately. William was a Purple Heart recipient and Navy Corpsman Veteran. Memorials can be made to Hospice WNY. Arrangements made by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME. Please share your memories and condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.