BLEICH - William "Kester"

April 10, 2020, of Grand Island. A celebration of life will be held Friday, June 18 at 6 PM at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2100 Whitehaven Road, Grand Island. Memorials may be made to the Charles DeGlopper Memorial Expansion Fund, c/o VFW Post 9249.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.