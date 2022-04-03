Menu
William Perry BOBO Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
BOBO - William Perry Jr.,
Entered into rest March 26, 2022. Cherished husband of Pearl Taylor Bobo; father of Kenneth M. Bobo and Keith
M. (Latina) Bobo; grandfather of Anaiya, Amani, Keith Jr., Alyssa, and Kanton; devoted son of Mildred (nee Seabrooks) and the late William P. Bobo Sr.; brother of M. Yvonne (James) Fordham; brother-in-law of Emerson Taylor; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 5 PM - 7 PM at Trinity Baptist Church, 2930 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo, New York. Final Services and interment on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Reedville, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mr Bobo may be sent to the Daniel R. Acker Scholarship Fund c/o: The Buffalo Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., PO Box 2676, Buffalo, NY 14240. Final arrangements entrusted to THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York 14211. Share condolences and reflections online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
Tribute!! For over 70 years we have shared our love and devotion, pain, joy and God´s Grace and Mercy over our lives. God laid out his path and plans. Bobo´s life was full of family, his mother! always stating mom is during better than me . His Devoted Pearl, the jewel he was blessed with. Children and grandchildren how well they were doing, Sister Yvonne and his cousin who was caring for mom, great friends, there was never a time when we spoke he didn´t wish sunshine on everyone. Bobo´s Church, Career, and Civic duties was Gratifying! We have a duty to give back, because much was given to us. One of Bobo`s greatest gift was the love for mankind. Being his brothers and sisters keeper. Bobo loved Buffalo, and Virginia, but home Charleston, SC. Where it got started, reaching out sending love and checking on home Folks, his dedication to Wallace Elementary and High School. The Class of 1964, he was like the father to the class wanting to make sure those who were still here was OK, Did anyone needed anything. He IS FREE! Thank you God, for our Brother, we have the Memories The Class Of 1964. Hazel Wright- Hennigan
Hazel Hennigan
Friend
