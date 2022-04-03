BOBO - William Perry Jr.,
Entered into rest March 26, 2022. Cherished husband of Pearl Taylor Bobo; father of Kenneth M. Bobo and Keith
M. (Latina) Bobo; grandfather of Anaiya, Amani, Keith Jr., Alyssa, and Kanton; devoted son of Mildred (nee Seabrooks) and the late William P. Bobo Sr.; brother of M. Yvonne (James) Fordham; brother-in-law of Emerson Taylor; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 5 PM - 7 PM at Trinity Baptist Church, 2930 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo, New York. Final Services and interment on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Reedville, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mr Bobo may be sent to the Daniel R. Acker Scholarship Fund c/o: The Buffalo Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., PO Box 2676, Buffalo, NY 14240. Final arrangements entrusted to THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York 14211. Share condolences and reflections online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.