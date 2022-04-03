Tribute!! For over 70 years we have shared our love and devotion, pain, joy and God´s Grace and Mercy over our lives. God laid out his path and plans. Bobo´s life was full of family, his mother! always stating mom is during better than me . His Devoted Pearl, the jewel he was blessed with. Children and grandchildren how well they were doing, Sister Yvonne and his cousin who was caring for mom, great friends, there was never a time when we spoke he didn´t wish sunshine on everyone. Bobo´s Church, Career, and Civic duties was Gratifying! We have a duty to give back, because much was given to us. One of Bobo`s greatest gift was the love for mankind. Being his brothers and sisters keeper. Bobo loved Buffalo, and Virginia, but home Charleston, SC. Where it got started, reaching out sending love and checking on home Folks, his dedication to Wallace Elementary and High School. The Class of 1964, he was like the father to the class wanting to make sure those who were still here was OK, Did anyone needed anything. He IS FREE! Thank you God, for our Brother, we have the Memories The Class Of 1964. Hazel Wright- Hennigan

Hazel Hennigan Friend April 2, 2022