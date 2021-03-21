Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William D. BRODERICK Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
901 Cayuga Street
Lewiston, NY
BRODERICK - William D., Sr.
Of Youngstown, NY, March 18, 2021. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, on April 15, 1936. Son of late Willard H. and Helen (Frombgen) Broderick. Mr. Broderick served in the US Navy as a pilot. He practiced law in Niagara Falls, NY. He attended Niagara University and was President of his class at St. John's Law School. He enjoyed bird watching, golfing, fishing, basketball and volunteering his time. Survived by his wife Joan A. (Thompson) Broderick; sons William D. (Colleen) Broderick, Jr., Michael Broderick and Robert Broderick; grandchildren Tyler, Samantha "Mimi", Wil, Caitlin, Lauren, Abigail and Emily Broderick; brothers Peter L. (Gretchen) Broderick and John J. (Claudia) Broderick; sisters Sarah J. Viscomi, Susan B. (Joseph) Moore and Ann M. (George) Wynes; brother of the late Michael S. (Jeanie) Broderick and David S. (Jane) Broderick, Sr. Visitation on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from 3-7 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 901 Cayuga St., Lewiston, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on June 12, 2021 at 9:30AM at St. Peter's R.C. Church, 601 Center St., Lewiston, NY. Memorials may be made in his name to the WNY Land Conservancy. https://www.wnylc.org/donate. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com for guest register.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
901 Cayuga St, Lewiston, NY
Jun
12
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Peter's R.C. Church
620 Center Street, Lewiston, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My thoughts and prayers are with Bill and his family. I have fond memories from when Bill worked with my father Paul.
Pamela Reid
Family
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results