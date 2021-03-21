BRODERICK - William D., Sr.
Of Youngstown, NY, March 18, 2021. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, on April 15, 1936. Son of late Willard H. and Helen (Frombgen) Broderick. Mr. Broderick served in the US Navy as a pilot. He practiced law in Niagara Falls, NY. He attended Niagara University and was President of his class at St. John's Law School. He enjoyed bird watching, golfing, fishing, basketball and volunteering his time. Survived by his wife Joan A. (Thompson) Broderick; sons William D. (Colleen) Broderick, Jr., Michael Broderick and Robert Broderick; grandchildren Tyler, Samantha "Mimi", Wil, Caitlin, Lauren, Abigail and Emily Broderick; brothers Peter L. (Gretchen) Broderick and John J. (Claudia) Broderick; sisters Sarah J. Viscomi, Susan B. (Joseph) Moore and Ann M. (George) Wynes; brother of the late Michael S. (Jeanie) Broderick and David S. (Jane) Broderick, Sr. Visitation on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from 3-7 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 901 Cayuga St., Lewiston, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on June 12, 2021 at 9:30AM at St. Peter's R.C. Church, 601 Center St., Lewiston, NY. Memorials may be made in his name to the WNY Land Conservancy. https://www.wnylc.org/donate
