BRODERICK - William D., Sr.
Of Youngstown, NY, passed away at 84 years old on March 18, 2021 at home after a brief illness. He was born in Niagara Falls, NY on April 15, 1936, the son of the late Willard H. and Helen (Frombgen) Broderick. The family moved to Lewiston, and then Wilson, where he attended school. The family moved to Lockport, when he was 16 but he managed to commute back to Wilson (with the vice-principal) to still finish high school there... and play basketball with Wilson High as they really wanted him on the team! He attended college at Niagara University, graduating in 1957. After working delivering groceries for a year, he joined the US Navy as a pilot. He met and married his wife, Joan (Thompson) in 1962, and was discharged from the Navy to attend law school the same year. Bill and Joan had their first of three boys, in 1963, moving to NYC, to attend law school at St. John's University. In 1964, while a law student, twin boys rounded out the family. Bill was class president when he graduated in 1965 with a law degree. The family moved to Virginia while he worked in Washington. DC. In 1972, the family moved back to Youngstown, in Western NY, where he lived for the next almost 50 years until passing. He practiced law with Rice, Reid, Broderick, and Wattengel in Niagara Falls, NY for over 45 years. During this time he acted as chief counsel of the Love Canal Revitalization Agency. He also worked for the Niagara County Department of Social Services for 20 years. He kept very busy giving back by volunteering his time in many ways, serving on the Youngstown Board of Trustees, president of American Red Cross of Niagara County (and longtime blood donor), president and board member of the United Way of Niagara, president and board member of the WNY Land Conservancy, president of the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, and board member with the Girl Scouts. When not busy volunteering he was an avid bird watcher and also enjoyed golfing, fishing, and basketball. Mr. Broderick is survived by his wife, Joan A. (Thompson) Broderick; sons, William D. (Colleen) Broderick, Jr., Michael Broderick and Robert Broderick; grandchildren, Tyler, Samantha (Mimi), Wil, Caitlin, Lauren, Abigail and Emily Broderick; two brothers, Peter L. (Gretchen) Broderick and John J. (Claudia) Broderick; three sisters, Sarah J. Viscomi, Susan B. (Joseph) Moore and Ann M. (George) Wynes. He was the brother of the late Michael S. (Jeanie) Broderick and David S. (Jane) Broderick, Sr. A Mass of Christian Burial on June 12, 2021 at 9:30 AM, at St. Peter's R.C. Church, 601 Center St., Lewiston, NY. Memorials may be made in his name to the WNY Land Conservancy. https://www.wnylc.org/donate
Visit http://www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
for guest register.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 9, 2021.