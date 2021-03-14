Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William "Sandy" BROWN
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
Brown - William "Sandy"
March 13, 2021 of Blasdell, NY. Beloved husband of Gemma (Jerabek); dearest father of David and Erin (David Torres) Brown; cherished grandfather of Jodi Torres and two grandsons and a granddaughter; dear brother of Caroline Livingston; and was predeceased by brothers, James, Benjamin and Joseph Brown; and sisters Mary Ransom, Mae Beaver and Jeanette Stewart; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held. If desired, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Sandy enjoyed coaching baseball and hockey and especially loved playing them as well. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Gemma, i am so sorry to hear about Sandy. Will always remember the times at the cottage with you both, and our crazy bgh family. Take care
Denise
Denise Panepinto
Friend
March 14, 2021
Dear Gemma and family, So sorry for your loss. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Patty Gill
Patty Gill
March 14, 2021
Gemma... it's difficult for us to imagine that Sandy has passed on. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. We remember Sandy as a positive, pleasant and always smiling individual who never had an unpleasant word against anyone for as long as we have known him and you. We will miss Sandy. Joe & Esther
Joe & Esther Pietrocarlo
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results