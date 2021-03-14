Brown - William "Sandy"
March 13, 2021 of Blasdell, NY. Beloved husband of Gemma (Jerabek); dearest father of David and Erin (David Torres) Brown; cherished grandfather of Jodi Torres and two grandsons and a granddaughter; dear brother of Caroline Livingston; and was predeceased by brothers, James, Benjamin and Joseph Brown; and sisters Mary Ransom, Mae Beaver and Jeanette Stewart; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held. If desired, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
. Sandy enjoyed coaching baseball and hockey and especially loved playing them as well. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.