William and Olive O. BURCH
BURCH - William L. and Olive O.
William L., May 11, 2020, age 100. Olive O. (nee Lightfoot), February 17, 2021, age 99. Loving parents of Charles Burch, Lawrence (Joan) Burch and Roger (Deborah) Burch; cherished grandparents of Kelsey (Ronald) Reynolds and Colleen (Jonathan) Septor; adored great-grandparents of Oresta; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 14, 2021, at 7 PM, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2100 Whitehaven Road, Grand Island Friends invited. Live Streaming of the Celebration of Life is available at: https://youtube/PjsgdVx1JSQ. Please share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
14
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
2100 Whitehaven Road, Grand Island, NY
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
Living and retired in Las Vegas i had to send a message to an extraordinary couple i did not know. How lucky and blessed you all were im sure, having them for so long. I had my great Aunt, Anne Donohue Hazel for 100 yrs who died in 2004. Prayers for them both and also for you. Bobby Keane Chretien.
Robert Chretien
July 4, 2021
