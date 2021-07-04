BURCH - William L. and Olive O.
William L., May 11, 2020, age 100. Olive O. (nee Lightfoot), February 17, 2021, age 99. Loving parents of Charles Burch, Lawrence (Joan) Burch and Roger (Deborah) Burch; cherished grandparents of Kelsey (Ronald) Reynolds and Colleen (Jonathan) Septor; adored great-grandparents of Oresta; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 14, 2021, at 7 PM, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2100 Whitehaven Road, Grand Island Friends invited. Live Streaming of the Celebration of Life is available at: https://youtube/PjsgdVx1JSQ. Please share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.